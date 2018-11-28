× Man arrested after woman is shot, killed during attempted carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen admitted to his role in an attempted carjacking that led to the death of a woman.

Djuantay Jacocks is charged with first-degree murder, carjacking and evading arrest.

Police say he was with three other men when they carjacked a man in the Wells Station neighborhood last week.

A half hour later the same group tried to carjack a man and his wife at a stop sign on Truman in Nutbush. When the driver refused to open the doors, shots were fired and the victim’s wife was killed in the passenger’s seat.