Helena -West Helena police chief resigns from position

HELENA -WEST HELENA, Ark. — The police chief in Helena -West Helena resigned from the department just months after taking the position.

Chief James Patrick Smith told WREG he’s stepping down to star his own business, but said he’ll be around helping the city.

Smith is a 20 veteran to the Memphis Police Department and grew up in Helena -West Helena. He took the top job in April of last year.

At this time, the police department has not released any information surrounding a new police chief.