Eight Tigers receive All-Conference honors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis football team placed eight players on the American Athletic Conference all-league teams, the league office announced Wednesday.
Following the Tigers’ West Division title, the trio of RB Darrell Henderson, OL Dustin Woodard and PR Pop Williams were named to the All-Conference first team. DB T.J. Carter, WR Damonte Coxie, LB Bryce Huff and OL Trevon Tate are second-team honorees. The Tigers’ leading tackler, LB Curtis Akins, was named All-Conference honorable mention.
Henderson, who set the American Athletic Conference single-season rushing record, is the only unanimous selection on the all-conference team.
The following are the eight honored Tigers and a brief summary of their statistics and accomplishments from 2018:
RB Darrell Henderson // Jr. // 5-9 // 200 // Batesville, Miss./South Panola
Second in the FBS with 1,699 rushing yards, 19 rushing touchdowns and 8.58 yards per carry
Leads the FBS with 2,109 all-purpose yards and 22 total touchdowns
Set the American Athletic Conference record for single-season rushing yards
Eight games with over 100 yards rushing this season
Third-most rushing yards in a season in Memphis history and second-most rushing touchdowns in a season in program history
OL Dustin Woodard // Jr. // 6-2 // 285 // Chandler, Ariz./Chandler
Starting all 12 games, he has paved the way for the Memphis offense that set the program record with 42 rushing touchdowns and 3,311 rushing yards this season
Blocked for an offense that ranks Top 10 nationally in rushing offense, total offense and scoring offense
The Tigers have scored 526 points and amassed 6,363 yards of total offense this season, both the second-best in program history
Blocked for RB Darrell Henderson, the nation’s second-leading rusher
The junior has blocked for the three most prolific offenses in program history
PR Pop Williams // Jr. // 5-9 // 172 // Destrehan, La./Destrehan
Leads the American Athletic Conference with 310 total punt return yards this season
His punt return average of 11.1 yards per return ranks second in the league
Returned a punt 72 yards for an electrifying touchdown against Tulsa
The punt return touchdown was just the third for the Tigers in the last 23 years
Also has 30 catches, 287 yards and two touchdowns as a wide receiver
DB T.J. Carter // So. // 5-11 // 180 // Nashville, Tenn./Stratford
Second-consecutive season as a member of The American All-Conference team
Started his season with a bang, returning an interception for a touchdown in the win over Mercer
Leads Memphis with 11 pass breakups this season, the fourth-most in the league
Fifth on the team with 49 total tackles and his 40 solo stops are the second-most on the team
Tied for the team lead with two interceptions after his game-clinching pick against Houston
WR Damonte Coxie // So. // 6-3 // 200 // Reserve, La./East St. John
Third Memphis wide receiver in program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark
Ranks third in the American Athletic Conference with 1,062 receiving yards and 88.5 receiving yards per game
His 63 catches are seventh-most in a season at Memphis, the 1,062 yards rank third and his seven touchdowns are 12th
Has a catch in 17 consecutive games, which is the 14th longest streak in program history
Top 25 in FBS receiving yards this season
LB Bryce Huff // Jr. // 6-3 // 245 // Mobile, Ala./St. Paul’s Episcopal
Leads the team with 9.5 sacks and 18 total tackles for loss, which both rank in the Top 15 nationally
The 9.5 sacks are the seventh-most in a single season in program history
His 18 total tackles for loss rank third in a single season at Memphis
Posted two sacks and five tackles for loss against Tulane earlier this season
Ranks ninth on the team with 42 total tackles
OL Trevon Tate // Sr. // 6-4 // 295 // Houston, Texas/North Shore
Starting left tackle in all 12 games, protecting quarterback Brady White’s blind side
Paved the way for the Memphis offense that set the program record with 42 rushing touchdowns and 3,311 rushing yards this season
Blocked for an offense that ranks Top 10 nationally in rushing offense, total offense and scoring offense
The Tigers have scored 526 points and amassed 6,363 yards of total offense this season, both the second-best in program history
Blocked for RB Darrell Henderson, the nation’s second-leading rusher
LB Curtis Akins // Sr. // 6-2 // 235 // Byhalia, Miss./Byhalia
Tigers’ leading tackler for the second-consecutive season. Has 77 total stops, playing in all 12 games
Has one sack, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery
Has three double digit tackle games this season, against Navy, South Alabama and ECU
Helped lead the Tigers defense to third in total defense and rushing defense in the American Athletic Conference
Has played in 45 career games with 29 starts