× Eight Tigers receive All-Conference honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis football team placed eight players on the American Athletic Conference all-league teams, the league office announced Wednesday.

Following the Tigers’ West Division title, the trio of RB Darrell Henderson, OL Dustin Woodard and PR Pop Williams were named to the All-Conference first team. DB T.J. Carter, WR Damonte Coxie, LB Bryce Huff and OL Trevon Tate are second-team honorees. The Tigers’ leading tackler, LB Curtis Akins, was named All-Conference honorable mention.

Henderson, who set the American Athletic Conference single-season rushing record, is the only unanimous selection on the all-conference team.

The following are the eight honored Tigers and a brief summary of their statistics and accomplishments from 2018:

RB Darrell Henderson // Jr. // 5-9 // 200 // Batesville, Miss./South Panola

Second in the FBS with 1,699 rushing yards, 19 rushing touchdowns and 8.58 yards per carry

Leads the FBS with 2,109 all-purpose yards and 22 total touchdowns

Set the American Athletic Conference record for single-season rushing yards

Eight games with over 100 yards rushing this season

Third-most rushing yards in a season in Memphis history and second-most rushing touchdowns in a season in program history

OL Dustin Woodard // Jr. // 6-2 // 285 // Chandler, Ariz./Chandler

Starting all 12 games, he has paved the way for the Memphis offense that set the program record with 42 rushing touchdowns and 3,311 rushing yards this season

Blocked for an offense that ranks Top 10 nationally in rushing offense, total offense and scoring offense

The Tigers have scored 526 points and amassed 6,363 yards of total offense this season, both the second-best in program history

Blocked for RB Darrell Henderson, the nation’s second-leading rusher

The junior has blocked for the three most prolific offenses in program history

PR Pop Williams // Jr. // 5-9 // 172 // Destrehan, La./Destrehan

Leads the American Athletic Conference with 310 total punt return yards this season

His punt return average of 11.1 yards per return ranks second in the league

Returned a punt 72 yards for an electrifying touchdown against Tulsa

The punt return touchdown was just the third for the Tigers in the last 23 years

Also has 30 catches, 287 yards and two touchdowns as a wide receiver

DB T.J. Carter // So. // 5-11 // 180 // Nashville, Tenn./Stratford

Second-consecutive season as a member of The American All-Conference team

Started his season with a bang, returning an interception for a touchdown in the win over Mercer

Leads Memphis with 11 pass breakups this season, the fourth-most in the league

Fifth on the team with 49 total tackles and his 40 solo stops are the second-most on the team

Tied for the team lead with two interceptions after his game-clinching pick against Houston

WR Damonte Coxie // So. // 6-3 // 200 // Reserve, La./East St. John

Third Memphis wide receiver in program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark

Ranks third in the American Athletic Conference with 1,062 receiving yards and 88.5 receiving yards per game

His 63 catches are seventh-most in a season at Memphis, the 1,062 yards rank third and his seven touchdowns are 12th

Has a catch in 17 consecutive games, which is the 14th longest streak in program history

Top 25 in FBS receiving yards this season

LB Bryce Huff // Jr. // 6-3 // 245 // Mobile, Ala./St. Paul’s Episcopal

Leads the team with 9.5 sacks and 18 total tackles for loss, which both rank in the Top 15 nationally

The 9.5 sacks are the seventh-most in a single season in program history

His 18 total tackles for loss rank third in a single season at Memphis

Posted two sacks and five tackles for loss against Tulane earlier this season

Ranks ninth on the team with 42 total tackles

OL Trevon Tate // Sr. // 6-4 // 295 // Houston, Texas/North Shore

Starting left tackle in all 12 games, protecting quarterback Brady White’s blind side

Paved the way for the Memphis offense that set the program record with 42 rushing touchdowns and 3,311 rushing yards this season

Blocked for an offense that ranks Top 10 nationally in rushing offense, total offense and scoring offense

The Tigers have scored 526 points and amassed 6,363 yards of total offense this season, both the second-best in program history

Blocked for RB Darrell Henderson, the nation’s second-leading rusher

LB Curtis Akins // Sr. // 6-2 // 235 // Byhalia, Miss./Byhalia

Tigers’ leading tackler for the second-consecutive season. Has 77 total stops, playing in all 12 games

Has one sack, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery

Has three double digit tackle games this season, against Navy, South Alabama and ECU

Helped lead the Tigers defense to third in total defense and rushing defense in the American Athletic Conference

Has played in 45 career games with 29 starts