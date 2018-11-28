Does It Work: The Go Duster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — George Brown is not a fan of dusting.

“Dusting is a pain. It just is. It`s hard to get into places.”

He normally uses a Swiffer dry cloth to tackle dust around the house, but hopes the Go Duster can speed up the process and really get into hard to reach places.

It’s battery powered and comes with three different duster heads: small, medium and large. It’s also suppose to come with a small bottle of Go Duster multi-surface spray but ours wasn’t in the box.

“There is an empty bottle. So, who knows if there was something it at one time. The box was a little beaten up.”

Pretty disappointing. We were looking forward to using the spray.

Brown snapped in four AA batteries and went to work.

We decided to start with the book shelves.

“It definitely took the dust off.”

We were surprised that the dust particles attached themselves to the duster and not flying in the air.

Next up, picture frames and figurines.

“It is letting me reach way in the back of the shelf where I can’t even see at this point.”

What does he think so far?

“It’s definitely better than the Swiffer because I would never have been able to reach in there and get to that dust.”

Time to move on to electronics. He snapped on the longer dust head and started dusting. It reached all the way to the back, but there was one problem.

“On this one, I do see the dust blowing around more.”

For our final test, he used the smaller dust head for his blinds which worked out great.

“It’s definitely more fun than regular dusting.”

Go Duster, you passed the Does It Work test.