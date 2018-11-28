× Bartlett man sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty in overdose death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett man was sentenced to time behind bars after a man he sold drugs to died.

Blake Nabors was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday after he plead guilty to facilitation of second-degree murder involving the distribution of fentanyl.

According to prosecutors Nabors sold Samuel Baudean heroin which was laced with fentanyl. He was rushed to the hospital in March 2017 after he became unresponsive.

He later died from the drugs.