Woman says cameras caught thief taking package right off her porch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s that time of the year when porch pirates show up in full force.

A Fox Meadows woman says her Ring security system was rolling as a man pulled up and snatched her package right off her door step.

He didn’t even bother covering his face, making it easier for the homeowner to get a good shot of him.

“It was just a guy bringing my package. So I said, ‘Let me hang up and call my neighbor to go get my package,” the homeowner said. “But these porch pirates snuck in quick.”

And unfortunately, a moment is all it takes.

“I see it all the time happen to other people. But I never thought it would happen to me. I was shocked.”

Before the woman could put the phone down her husband called her and told her to keep watching the security cameras.

That’s when she noticed the F-150 truck that was parked across the street.

“This gentleman jumped out of the backseat, ran across my yard and grabbed the package. That’s when my video cut off.”

After going back and watching it more closely, the homeowner realized the same white truck was in the area when UPS dropped off the package.

“It takes about 30 seconds or more then you see a white truck go down. Then maybe about 10 seconds later the truck comes back and parks in front of my house across the street,” she said.

She’s convinced whoever snatched her package won’t stop until he’s caught.

“Believe me, if he did this to me than he’s going to do it again. To me, he’s used to doing this. It’s not his first time.”

She has filed a police report.

According to UPS, the best defense is a good offense. Meaning, don’t give a porch pirate a chance.

Here are some tips to help keep you from becoming a victim of a porch pirate:

Don’t leave delivered mail and packaged unattended, even for a moment.

Going out of town? Hold mail at a UPS location.

Customize the delivery.