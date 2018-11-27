× The Grinch whole stole Christmas from local church identified by police

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Grinch who stole Christmas now has a name.

Millington Police said 46-year-old Willie Taylor stole every single present First Methodist Church had collected for local children in need.

Senior Pastor Ronnie Peck told us the thief got away with $500 worth of toys that were going to be donated to Real Foot Rural Ministry toy store in Obion, Tennessee.

“Each year they open this toy store so that impoverished families can come there and purchase new toys for almost little to nothing,” he said.

Peck said last year, the toy store helped 500 families and gave 1,300 kids tons of presents.

If you know where Taylor is call police or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.