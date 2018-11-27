× Suspects in multi-state theft ring captured in Mississippi

MADISON, Miss. — Two women wanted in a multi-state theft ring were captured in Mississippi.

On Monday, the Madison Police Department received a call saying two women were in the process of shoplifting at the Ulta Beauty Supply store. The pair, identified as Mickeiko Edwards and Margo Norris, were wanted for thefts in Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Flowood, Mississippi.

When police made the scene, the women didn’t go quietly. The women allegedly jumped in a car and fled northbound on Interstate 55 before they finally surrendered to police.

Numerous stolen items were located in the vehicle along with drugs.

Both Edwards and Norris were charged with felony shoplifting, fleeing, conspiracy to commit a crime, drug possession and DUI other. Charges in the other jurisdictions are pending.