× Report shows decrease in gun crimes in Memphis, county

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gun crimes in Memphis and Shelby County have declined by nearly 20 percent this year compared to 2017, according to numbers released by the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission.

From January through October of this year, there were 4,012 reported gun crimes compared to 4,980 during the same period in 2017, a decline of 19.4 percent.

The figure is also lower than the 4,375 gun crimes reported in the same period in 2016.

This is the second year since the crime commission’s Operation: Safe Community was put into place.