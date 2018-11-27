× Police: Woman, daughter injured after being pushed off second floor balcony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly pushed his ex-girlfriend and daughter off a second floor balcony onto a slab of concrete.

According to police, Rodney Gayden kicked in the woman’s front door earlier this month and immediately began hitting her in the face and head. He then fled the scene.

As the woman was getting assistance from a neighbor, Gayden returned and continued the attack. Trying to escape, the woman and her little girl ran up the stairs in her apartment with Gayden on their heels. Again, he grabbed her and punched her in the face before pushing her over the balcony.

Authorities said the daughter was holding onto her mother’s leg when the woman was pushed. Both fell 15 feet before landing on a concrete slab, police said.

The mother sustained a laceration to her liver and several cuts to her body. As for the little girl, police said she sustained only a laceration to her knee. Both are expected to be okay.

Gayden was charged with child endangerment, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and domestic assault.