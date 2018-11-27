× Police receive report of active shooter at Walter Reed Medical Center

The Montgomery County Police press office in Maryland said Tuesday afternoon that it received a call to assist for a report of an active shooter at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Maryland, tweeted about the situation from inside the center.

“I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we’ve been told there is an active shooter,” Ruppersberger said. “I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others.”

There were no further immediate details available.