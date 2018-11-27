× Police: Man accused of choking, throwing teen to ground at Whitehaven High arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of throwing a teenage girl to the ground and then attacking her family at Whitehaven High School earlier this month has been taken into custody.

Denton Rodgers was the second suspect arrested in connection to the attack. Just last week, WREG reported that another man, Oquatis Harris, was taken into custody after the mother told police she and her children were attacked at the school.

She said in early November her daughter told her three females had assaulted her. The woman, her daughter and her son were walking around campus trying to find an officer when she said Rodgers approached her. Their conversation quickly became heated and that’s when Rodgers allegedly launched himself at her daughter.

The man picked the girl up by the throat, threw her to the ground and then began attacking her family. Two other males were also involved in the attack, the mother told police.

Both Harris and Rodgers were charged with three counts of assault. The third suspects has not been identified.