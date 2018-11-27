Pass It On: A talented musician receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church pianist has been tickling the ivories and blessing her church for many years.

Mrs. Fannie Mae Holeman is in a familiar position at Warner Temple AME Zion Church. Her piano skills are undeniable.

But we happen to know that she’s had some recent struggles. Meet our play maker Joann Smith.

“She’s had financial difficulties this year, and I just felt the Lord put it on my heart. I really wanted to help Mrs. Holman. She’s a giver. And if she had 10,000 blessings right now, she would just give it away,” Smith said.

Smith says Holman’s water heater caught on fire recently and she’s been sick

“She’s sick right now too. But she makes her way to that church, sick or well. And she’s always helping young people and older people too.”

It’s time to “Pass It On.’

We’re passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and $300 from an anonymous donor in Nesbit, Mississippi.

Smith called Mrs. Holman to make sure she was home. Just a few minutes later we were on the scene.

Smith counted out the cash and Mrs. Holman couldn’t believe it.

‘I’m so grateful. I’m so grateful for you all.”