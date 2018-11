WYNNE, Ark. — A deer crashed into the Cross County Courthouse in Wynne on Monday, causing a stir before it was safely corralled.

According to KFSM, a Tribune station in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the deer was running outside the courthouse before it slammed into a windowpane.

The impact shattered the glass and sent the deer sliding across an interior floor as it tried to gain footing.

The deer left a trail of blood inside, but was eventually released safely.

Wynne is about 48 miles west of Memphis.