Memphis groups hope Giving Tuesday continues to grow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local organizations hoped “Giving Tuesday” would continue to gain recognition and popularity in the Mid-South, as they use the day to kick off holiday fundraising drives.

“The holiday season is an opportunity to gather together as friends and family, do extra shopping but also an opportunity to think about others,” said Maj. Zach Bell with the Salvation Army.

The idea of Giving Tuesday is only a few years old, but it’s already one of the most important fundraising days of the year for groups like the Salvation Army.

They hoped to jumpstart the slow start for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, which brings in 20 percent of their operating budget.

“This year we had less locations before Thanksgiving,” Bell said. “Before Thanksgiving we lost around $80,000 toward the $901,000 goal.”

For other groups, like the Memphis Child Advocacy Center, it’s just as important.

“Giving Tuesday is building each year. We’ll continue to see it grow each year as it becomes more important to the bottom line for us,” said Virginia Stallworth, executive director of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center.

In fact, they’re one of dozens of Memphis charities you can actually help while doing your holiday shopping on Amazon.

“It’s just like regular Amazon except when you go to smile.amazon.com and you select a worthy nonprofit you support, then 5 percent of all funds you spend on your shopping go to a selected nonprofit,” Stallworth said.

She hoped Memphians remembers those in need, whether it’s child victims of sexual abuse or families needing a roof over their head this holiday season.