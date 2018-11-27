× Man with history of attacking women arrested after assault at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with a history of attacking women was taken into custody on Monday after he allegedly punched a nurse while she was following hospital protocol.

The nurse told police she was in the process of passing out medication at the Delta Medical Center when Angelos Washington approached her. She said he asked for his pills, but she was unable to give them to him.

After she explained that to him, she said he became irate. That’s when Washington allegedly reached through the window and punched the woman in the face.

The attack left the nurse with injuries to her eyes and head.

This was not the first time Washington has been accused of attacking a nurse.

In July, Washington fractured a nurse practitioner’s neck and finger at Baptist East Hospital after being admitted to the emergency room. He then fled the scene before police arrived.

Prior to that he plead guilty in two separate cases to attacking people.

Washington was taken into custody on Monday and charged with assault.