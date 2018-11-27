× Man accused of sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend’s underage daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested on Monday after allegedly sexually assaulting the daughter on one of his ex-girlfriends.

The girl told police she was inside a home with Darnell Morgan when he began touching her inappropriately. She told the 37-year-old that she had to go to work and tried to leave. That’s when he lifted up her shirt and began licking her belly button and rubbing her ankle, police said.

Again, she tried to leave the room but to no avail. Morgan allegedly began kissing her on the mouth and then asked if she was going to tell her mother.

The teen told police that once again she told him that she needed to leave.

As he was driving her to work, she said he kept grabbing her thighs and touching her inappropriately. At one point he even began licking her toes, she said.

Morgan was taken into custody on Monday and charged with solicitation of a minor and sexual battery.