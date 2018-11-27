× Holly Springs officer fired after allegations involving teen surface

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — An officer with the Holly Springs Police Department has been relieved of duty for breaking protocol when he detained a 15-year-old girl.

A source said the officer found the girl with a number of other juveniles and transported her to the police station before dropping her back off where he found her.

It’s unclear what happened during the car ride. The source said the officer never turned on his body camera and failed to inform dispatch he was transporting the teen.

Holly Springs Police Chief Dwight Harris confirmed the officer was fired during the Board of Aldermen meeting on November 20. Harris would only say the officer violated policies, but didn’t specify which ones.

Calls to the Holly Springs city attorney and several aldermen went unreturned, while one referred WREG to Mayor Kelvin Buck.

Asked whether the officer is still being investigated, Buck said his dismissal is “the final step as far as the city is concerned.”