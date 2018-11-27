× Cook becomes Express’ 1st ever draft selection

LAS VEGAS — The Alliance of American Football’s Memphis Express selected Troy Cook in the first round of the “Protect or Pick” quarterback draft held earlier this evening at the new Esports Arena at The Luxor in Las Vegas.

“After going through the combine, we knew we’d protect Troy,” said Will Lewis, general manager, Memphis Express. “The most important thing was finding someone ready to lead in the locker room and in the community, who fits in our scheme. We accomplished that, but as we move forward in the draft, every player we bring in will add to the competition for the starting role on our team.”

A 6-2, 215-pound pro-style quarterback who played 20 games over two years at UT-Martin, amassing 3,434 yards and 32 touchdowns.

In 2017, Cook finished 94 of 165 for 1,004 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He earned a preseason first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection in 2017 and made the FCS National Performer of the Year watch list.

In 2016, Cook saw action in all 12 games, starting 10. He completed 166 of 298 passes for 2,321 yards, throwing 22 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. Cook ranked 12th nationally in passing yards per completion (13.98), 22nd in passing touchdowns (22), 26th in yards per pass attempt (7.79), and 29th in passing efficiency (137.4). He served as the primary backup in 2015, completing 11-of-16 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Cook walked on at Florida State before transferring to UT-Martin. He was an integral part of the 2013 BCS National Championship team serving as the primary scout team quarterback and a back-up behind Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston and former FSU back-up turned Alabama starter Jake Coker.

The Alliance of American Football’s “Protect or Pick” Quarterback draft continues on with rounds two, three and four taking place tonight. This release will be updated with each Memphis Express selection.