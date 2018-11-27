× Caesars Entertainment ending gaming operations at Tunica Roadhouse Casino

TUNICA, Miss. — Another casino will shut down after the new year.

Caesars Entertainment says it will end gaming operations at Tunica Roadhouse Casino. But the hotel will remain open.

Roadhouse is at the former “Sheraton” casino site. The company says it will work with employees to find jobs at other properties.

Caesars closed Harrah’s Casino in 2014.

Horseshoe is now the only casino in Tunica that’s operated by the company.

Tunica Roadhouse will stop gambling on January 31st.