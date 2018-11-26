Woman shot while waiting in traffic for Zoo Lights speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We're learning more about the condition of a woman who was shot Saturday night while taking her family to see the Zoo Lights.

Police say it all stemmed from a 'disagreement' over traffic.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who has checked up on me and my family." That's how a Facebook post begins that shows the victim Ashten Massey.

Massey appears to be in a hospital gown, smiling and saying it's difficult to type because both of her hands are injured. She asked for prayers for her children who were there.

Police say the mom was in her packed minivan in bumper-to-bumper traffic as she tried to get into the holiday light show at the Memphis Zoo.

They say a Hyundai Sedan cut her off multiple times, so she rolled down the window to explain that she had three kids and they'd been waiting for half an hour.

That's when police say the car hit her van and then shots rung out.

Police say the mom got shot in her right arm and left hand. Another passenger got inured from shattered glass.

We reached out to one of the adult witnesses who was sitting in the backseat. They are recovering.

"I'm doing great," the witness said. "Everyone is doing wonderful."

Police documents show the victims are all from Paragould, Arkansas. In her post, Massey says she's grateful for the outpouring of love and support.

Zoo officials tell us they're reviewing their traffic and safety procedures during the holiday season.