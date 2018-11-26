× Witness: Suspect shoots cousin after knock on the door

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was arrested on Sunday after police say he shot his cousin.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Henry Avenue over the weekend and that’s where they found a man in the front yard. He had been shot twice; once in the leg and once in the hip.

A witness told authorities he and the victim came to the residence. When the victim knocked on the door, his cousin – Eduardo Gonzalez-Morales – appeared and shot the man twice.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

A motive for the shooting was not released.

Gonzalez-Morales was charged with aggravated assault- reckless.