Tennessee House Dems elect Camper as new minority leader

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee House Democrats have elected Rep. Karen Camper of Memphis as minority leader, the first African-American to hold the position.

Democrats made the pick Sunday in leadership elections before the upcoming legislation session that begins in January.

In a news release, Camper pledged to bring aggressive leadership to advance legislation on Democratic agenda items, including quality health care and economic opportunities for all Tennesseans.

Republicans maintained a supermajority in the state Legislature during the November elections. Democrats gained one seat in the House and made no inroads in the Senate.

Camper replaces former Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh of Ripley, who left the Legislature in an unsuccessful bid for governor.

Rep. Mike Stewart of Nashville will remain Democratic caucus chairman.

Republicans have nominated Majority Leader Glen Casada as the next speaker.