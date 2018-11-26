Protecting those who serve: 7-year-old starts ‘Pennies for Police’ campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. — In a quiet city like this you can even hear the flag flap. Things are a little bit slower and the community a little bit closer.

"Every year we try to do something to give back and this year it was his turn to kind of make a choice and he said he wanted to do something for police."

A Franklin County seven-year-old named Kameryn Chebetar is handing out pennies to police. He hopes to give those who protect his community a little extra good luck.

"It's called lucky penny."

These officers all received a penny and a poem to keep in their pocket.

"This lucky little penny may be your saving grace."

"There is so much bad and negativity to shed a little positivity on us, makes us feel really good," said one officer.

Kameryn and his mom have now made hundreds of pennies for police.

"For luck so they can get home safely."

Now, they have requests for the pennies from all over the country.

To thank this sweet little boy, these officers gave him a coin and a badge.

These acts of kindness have left a community with full hearts.

For more information on Pennies for Police click here.