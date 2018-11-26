× Police: Man shot by juvenile stepson overnight in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was rushed to the Regional Medical Center overnight after he said he was shot by his stepson.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim told police he was shot by his juvenile stepson at the Saints Court Apartments on North Watkins. A motive for the shooting was not released.

No arrests have been made in this case.