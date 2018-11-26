Police investigate after 23 bullets are fired at Forrest City man’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A Forrest City man's home was riddled with dozens of bullets all because of an argument he says had nothing to do with him.

The bullet holes are everywhere and the damage is done.

Anthony Crippen keeps camera's outside of his Tennessee Street home. That's how he caught the dark Sedan creeping by before someone inside unloaded on his home on Saturday.

"I actually didn't know my house was hit that many times," he said. "From the door to shattered glass on the floor. The police counted like 23 shots."

Crippen thinks the criminals were looking for someone who used to live in the home.

"I had two grandbabies there at the time, and me and my wife."

He thinks every single shot fired his way was out of retaliation that stemmed from a beef he's got nothing to do with.

Now police are investigating.

"We have some strong leads. We do have a person of interest we are looking for at this time," Lt. Eric Varner said.

They say the shooters were clearly aiming for Crippen's house. But that's not all they hit.

They were trying to shoot at one house and got at another one a block away. And Lt. Varner told us bullets don't have names on them.

According to Forrest City investigators, a video has surfaced online that appears to be connected to the shooting. Investigators say they might be able to use it to solve the case.