Police arrest woman accused of lying about armed carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested Monday for fabricating a claim that she had been carjacked at gunpoint, Memphis Police said.

According to the report, officers responded to a carjacking at Raines and Neely around 6:30 a.m.

Jessica Blake told the officers a man with a handgun approached her gold 2009 Buick Lacrosse, opened the driver’s side door and forced her out.

Investigators then told the victim she was be contacted when the vehicle was located. During the investigation, authorities determined Blake’s car had been repossessed the previous day.

Police say Blake later admitted to investigators that she fabricated the carjacking to cover up the fact her vehicle was repossessed. She was placed into custody and charged with false reporting.