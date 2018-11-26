Mylan issues nationwide recall of blood pressure medication
NEW YORK — Mylan has issued a nationwide recall of blood pressure medications which contain Valsartan.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, trace amounts of N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) has been discovered in the products. NDEA has been classified as a probable human carcinogen.
The following products have been recalled:
|NDC
|Product Description
|Strength
|Size
|Lot Number
|Expiry
|0378-1721-93
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, USP
|5mg/160mg
|Bottles of 30
|3066051
|3/2019
|0378-1722-93
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, USP
|10mg/160mg
|Bottles of 30
|3079500
|1/2020
|0378-1724-93
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, USP
|10mg/320mg
|Bottles of 30
|3061986
|11/2018
|0378-1724-93
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, USP
|10mg/320mg
|Bottles of 30
|3079709
|1/2020
|0378-1724-93
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, USP
|10mg/320mg
|Bottles of 30
|3077618
|11/2019
|0378-1724-93
|Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, USP
|10mg/320mg
|Bottles of 30
|3079708
|1/2020
|0378-5813-77
|Valsartan Tablets, USP
|80mg
|Bottles of 90
|3063782
|1/2019
|0378-5814-77
|Valsartan Tablets, USP
|160mg
|Bottles of 90
|3071352
|7/2019
|0378-5807-93
|Valsartan Tablets, USP
|40mg
|Bottles of 30
|3061169
|11/2018
|0378-5815-77
|Valsartan Tablets, USP
|320mg
|Bottles of 90
|3081499
|3/2020
|0378-5815-77
|Valsartan Tablets, USP
|320mg
|Bottles of 90
|3080009
|2/2020
|0378-5815-77
|Valsartan Tablets, USP
|320mg
|Bottles of 90
|3080010
|2/2020
|0378-5815-77
|Valsartan Tablets, USP
|320mg
|Bottles of 90
|3079205
|1/2020
|0378-6325-05
|Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP
|320mg/25mg
|Bottles of 500
|3084886
|2/2019
|0378-6325-05
|Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP
|320mg/25mg
|Bottles of 500
|3093804
|12/2019
If you use these medications contact your pharmacist or physician. Do not stop taking your medication without speaking to your doctor first.