× Mylan issues nationwide recall of blood pressure medication

NEW YORK — Mylan has issued a nationwide recall of blood pressure medications which contain Valsartan.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, trace amounts of N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) has been discovered in the products. NDEA has been classified as a probable human carcinogen.

The following products have been recalled:

NDC Product Description Strength Size Lot Number Expiry 0378-1721-93 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, USP 5mg/160mg Bottles of 30 3066051 3/2019 0378-1722-93 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, USP 10mg/160mg Bottles of 30 3079500 1/2020 0378-1724-93 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg Bottles of 30 3061986 11/2018 0378-1724-93 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg Bottles of 30 3079709 1/2020 0378-1724-93 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg Bottles of 30 3077618 11/2019 0378-1724-93 Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, USP 10mg/320mg Bottles of 30 3079708 1/2020 0378-5813-77 Valsartan Tablets, USP 80mg Bottles of 90 3063782 1/2019 0378-5814-77 Valsartan Tablets, USP 160mg Bottles of 90 3071352 7/2019 0378-5807-93 Valsartan Tablets, USP 40mg Bottles of 30 3061169 11/2018 0378-5815-77 Valsartan Tablets, USP 320mg Bottles of 90 3081499 3/2020 0378-5815-77 Valsartan Tablets, USP 320mg Bottles of 90 3080009 2/2020 0378-5815-77 Valsartan Tablets, USP 320mg Bottles of 90 3080010 2/2020 0378-5815-77 Valsartan Tablets, USP 320mg Bottles of 90 3079205 1/2020 0378-6325-05 Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 320mg/25mg Bottles of 500 3084886 2/2019 0378-6325-05 Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 320mg/25mg Bottles of 500 3093804 12/2019

If you use these medications contact your pharmacist or physician. Do not stop taking your medication without speaking to your doctor first.