MPD officer relieved of duty after being charged with aggravated assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Memphis police officer who is accused of beating his girlfriend has been relieved of duty.

Shelby County deputies responded to the call Sunday afternoon at a home just outside of Cordova.

They say Officer Dennis McNeil's girlfriend and her friend were going to get their nails done when he demanded she return his credit card.

She gave it back.

But the report says she accused him of texting a 19-year-old woman and then tried to slap him. That's when things got violent.

Police say McNeil then grabbed the woman and threw her against a wall and banged her head against it three times. She claims McNeil then threw her on the bed and punched her in the face with a closed fist.

The report says he then started to choke her and said he was going to kill her.

The victim screamed out that she couldn't breathe before her friend called 911 and yelled for him to stop.

Deputies say McNeil left the house with the couple's 7-month-old baby. He later turned himself to authorities.

The officer is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say McNeil has been with the force since 2014. He's been relieved of duty while an investigation is conducted.

We're working to learn more about his background.