Mayor Harris: Initiative to increase pay to $15 per hour for all county employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Temporary county employees could soon be getting a raise.

On Monday, Mayor Lee Harris announced that part-time workers could soon be making $15 per hour. These temporary employees include custodial workers, secretarial staff and law clerks, the mayor’s office said.

Right now, the mayor said he has the support 16 elected officials in the county but didn’t disclose who those individuals are. He also stated he expects the initiative to be finalized in the next couple of weeks.

If approved this initiative will affect roughly 340 workers.

Harris said the initiative shows the county’s commitment to all employees.