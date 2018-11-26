Many voice concern after shooting outside mall and zoo this holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Countless families were just feet away from gunfire this holiday weekend.

On Saturday, a woman and her children were waiting in busy traffic to see Christmas lights at the Memphis Zoo Saturday.

She said she wouldn't let a car full of men cut in her line, so they opened fire and shot her in the hand.

Then on Thanksgiving night while families packed Oak Court Mall for Black Friday deals, officers said two groups of guys started shooting at each other over a girl in the parking lot.

"It concerns me anywhere I have to take children," said Andre Harris from Memphis.

He as well as others told WREG they are fed up with the violence.

"Anything may happen anywhere at any time and that's not the way society should be," said Harris.

Others like Zephaniah Jenkins questioned why he hasn't seen city leaders following either incident.

"More people need to show their concerns about the issues," he said. "That’s to show you care about this city and there’s some kind of interest in you that you can get the job done. When you don't come out and present yourself when things like this take place, that shows a lot about you and your character."

WREG reached out to MPD for a comment, but never got a response.

The mayor's office told us he was too busy for an interview.

His staff sent us a statement.

"Before taking office as mayor and every day since, Mayor Strickland has made crime a top priority. He fully understands what it means to the success of our city, and more importantly, he understands the effects it has on those who come in contact with it. We’ve added more police officers with more to come and more PST’s, so those officers on the street can focus on solving crimes and preventing others from occurring," stated Chief Communications Officer Ursula Madden.

"I think we are in a desperate situation," said City Councilman Martavius Jones. "We can’t get laws to say based upon a mental condition, they can’t obtain one. Until we can address it head on, on the local level and state level these things are still going to happen."

Jones said they've increased the public budget every year and constantly discuss safety plans, but he said they also need help from lawmakers.

"Until we do something about this overall proliferation and overall easiness of guns, I don't see how it ends," he said. "We never know what will set someone off especially when we have so many handguns available."

The Memphis Zoo said it employs an off-duty Memphis police officer to work security at Zoo lights and PSTs are also working traffic.

It's also working with MPD to see what else can be done.

WREG also reached out to Oak Court Mall's management, but have yet to hear back.