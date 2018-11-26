Live at 9: The power of boxing, Make a Difference Monday & Rob Sangster

Rescuing youth through boxing

The director of youth services is spearheading an effort to rescue the young people of the Mid-South. Ike Griffith is finding ways to get the city government and community to help in his plans, and that includes using boxing and creating a team to represent Memphis.

Make a Difference Monday

It’s Make a Difference Monday and three Mid-South residents honor their friend’s efforts to buy bikes for area needy children. Anthony Landreth, John Lawrence and Taylor Deming all called Brad Deming friend for decades, and after he passed away this year, they wanted to make sure his work continued.

Author Chat with Rob Sangster

He’s worn many hats through the years and now Rob Sangster is adding award-winning author to the list. He just released his new book “No Return.”

Cooking with Erika Schlick

She used food to help her in her fight against Lyme and Celiac disease. Now Erika Schlick wants to help others too through her new cookbook called “Wandering Palate.”