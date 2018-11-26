How to keep your deliveries safe from porch pirates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A warning for online shoppers! Porch pirates are taking note of all of the packages being sent out from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The National Retail Federation said this holiday season, just as many of you will shop online as in department stores.

"I've gone into it kicking and screaming, but my grandchildren have talked me into doing that," said Jane Gillespie, who plans on doing about half of her Christmas shopping online. "I watch the tracking, so I know when it`s delivered."

What's unsettling is she's not the only one tracking packages.

"We have criminals canvasing neighborhoods to see if there are any packages left on the porch," said Shelby County Sgt. Fatondra Gardner.

She said every year, thieves steal packages off of porches. Some not even caring about cameras capturing their every move.

"No one is immune to it. If you are online shopping, you are at risk for a package theft," said Gardner.

Here's what you can do to stop porch pirates:

Schedule your mail to arrive when you know you'll be home

Ask a trusted neighbor to grab your package

Use an Amazon locker or similar secure drop box service

"You can use the ship to store option. You`re ordering it online but picking it up in the store," said Gardner. "Another way you can ask to pick up the package from the currier."

Gardner said they've already received reports of stolen mail and expect to get many more calls through Christmas.

She asks that you report any suspicious behavior and always call postal inspectors if you think your mail was stolen.