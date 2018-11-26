Helena-West Helena police search for one of four suspects accused of killing man, wounding two others in home invasion

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The Helena-West Helena Police Department looking for a man accused of shooting a man to death and wounding two more on November 21.

According to a release, officers arrived on the scene in the 900 block of Memphis Street at 9:19 p.m.

They found two victims lying outside of the duplex. Another man identified as Marvin Perry, 46, was found inside the duplex.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Roosevelt Murphy and Larry Rogers, both 53, were taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation led investigators to determine four suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot after the shootings took place. They’re identified as Hakeam ‘Kemo’ Williams, 21, Cortez Banks, 26, Tyrone Shepard, 34, Melvin Lee Jefferson III, 30.

All four are charged with possession of a firearm, capital murder, attempted capital murder and engaging in criminal group activity.

Shepard is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail.

Police say they’re still looking for Jefferson, who’s being considered as ‘armed and dangerous.’

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Helena-West Helena Police at (870)-572-3441.