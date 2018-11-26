Forrest City investigators work to keep guns off streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Forrest City investigators are on a mission to keep guns out of the wrong hands and off of their streets.

The guns are back where they belong after being snatched from Easy Cash and Pawn.

"We were able to get a suspect from that video, as luck would have it," Lt. Eric Varner said.

Investigators say the same clothes he wore during the crime and he had one of the firearms on him.

"After talking to him, we located the other guns," Lt. Varner said.

In total, seven guns were taken. So far, police have found four.

"We will get the other three within the week," Lt. Varner said. And investigators aren't stopping there.

Thieves broke into a car at a Comfort Inn around Thanksgiving. They took off with guns that were left behind.

"I do believe we will be able to develop some leads as well," Lt. Varner said. "Whoever the perpetrator was cut their hand going into the vehicle."

They say, in this case they'll let DNA and finger prints leads them to the guns.