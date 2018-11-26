City Council looking to fill vacant positions after Fullilove and Ford step down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council is now looking to fill two additional seats vacated as of Monday morning.

But that's adding to an already vacant position they're having trouble filling.

Last week's council meeting lasted more than nine hours and ended without members choosing someone to represent district one.

"The charter says we have to fill that vacant seat within 30 days. So we just have to come to some type of agreement," council member Martavius Jones said.

The Council now has only 10 members with the departures of Janis Fullilove and Edmund Ford in super district 8 and district six respectively. Both won elections for other positions in Shelby County and left Council last week.

"It's going to be a little more difficult now that we're down three members, and we didn't make a replacement for District 1. So we now have to muster seven votes out of 10, which is more difficult when you don't have a full complement of council members," Jones said.

Anyone who wants to run has to live in the respective districts.

District 6 includes parts of south Memphis and Whitehaven and super District 8 includes about half of the city on the western side.

Every candidate must get 25 signatures in support.

These appointments will last from December until October 2019, when every City Council seat will be up for election.

Candidates who want to be considered for the open positions can apply at City Hall, the Election Commission or online.