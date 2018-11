× Police: Woman shot, robbed by masked men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot and left in critical condition when she was robbed by a group of men at a home in Fox Meadows on Saturday, Memphis Police said.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2800 block of Terri Crest, near Mount Moriah and Ridgeway.

The woman was taken to Regional One.

Police say the suspects are a group of men wearing all black with masks.

Call 528-CASH with tips.

35.071568 -89.865688