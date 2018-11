× Police searching for suspects wanted in Frayser assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects wanted for an assault in the 3900 block of Callahan Drive in Frayser.

Officers arrived on the scene at 11:11 p.m. on November 23. They say the incident left an individual with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

All three suspects are wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.