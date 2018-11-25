× Man dead after Frayser house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a house fire in Frayser.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire call in the 900 block of Dawn Road.

Firefighters made the scene at around 9:53 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire was knocked down a few minutes later.

Firefighters found one adult male unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fire department says that the cause of death will be determined by the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.