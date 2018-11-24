× Tennessee’s oldest beautician celebrates 100th birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Callie Terrell, the oldest licensed beautician in the state of Tennessee, celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday afternoon.

A celebration for Mrs. Terrell was held at the Balinese Ballroom. Her birthday is on Monday, November 26.

The state of Tennessee first issued Mrs. Terrell her license to operate on Jan. 30, 1945. Mrs. Terrell has been working since then. She used to own her own business, but now rents a space in a salon.

Mrs. Terrell says that she’s outlived most of her original customers.

She plans to finally retire at the end of 2018.

WREG first reported on Mrs. Terrell back in September. Since then, Mrs. Terrell has gone on to be featured in national publications. She has also been featured on numerous talk shows.