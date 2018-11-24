× Police release photos of suspects wanted for Thanksgiving mall shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released photos of four suspects who are wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on Thanksgiving.

Memphis police responded to a shooting in the Oak Court Mall’s parking garage at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night. Police say one man was shot after getting into a fight with a group of men. The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition and was later released.

Another victim who was not shot, identified as Matthew Morgan, told police that he returned fire at the group of suspects. Police took Morgan into custody and charged him with felony unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspects who opened fire fled the scene in a white Infinity. Anyone with any information on them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.