Friends remember West Memphis teenager killed in crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Loved ones gathered Saturday to remember a high school senior from West Memphis who was killed in a car crash this week.

Friends and family left pictures and a bear for Jatava Murray near where the accident happened on Rainer Road, and shared thoughts and prayers as they lit their candles, singing “it’s only a season for what you’re going through.”

Murray was and still is extremely loved. Her high school teammates were wearing her favorite color, purple, as they stood next to her jersey number 21 in her honor. They say Jatava was the one who held their basketball team together.

“She was a person that would put anybody else before her,” one friend said. “She made sure I was at practice, she made sure I didn’t need nothing,” said another.

As candles glowed, prayers flowed.

“Lord I want you to touch the Murray family. Give them strength to continue on.”

Jatava’s loved ones held tight to the ones still here, reminding them of the importance of life.

Her father was there too, surrounded by love and comfort.

“He’s been everybody’s soldier. He’s made sure everybody is all right.”

Jatava was only 18 years old, planning for college, dreaming of playing professional basketball and hoping to make a bigger impact than the one she already had in her short time.

Although friends say they don’t know why she was taken from them so soon, they can only hope they’ll meet again.

The basketball team will come together Sunday to meet with their head coach. For their first game, they plan to wear purple, and of course they say they will play hard for her.