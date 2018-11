× Driver charged with homicide, DUI in pedestrian’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was killed by a car early Saturday, and the driver is charged in her death.

At 1:22 a.m. Memphis police responded to a pedestrian crash involving an Infiniti on Mt. Moriah near Clark Road.

Officers observed a woman laying in the road. She was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Infiniti, Alex Walker, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI, police said.