× Tigers bounce back in Orlando with win over Canisius

ORLANDO — Kyvon Davenport scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his 10th career double-double, and Memphis beat Canisius 71-63 in a consolation-round game at he AdvoCare Invitational on Friday.

Mike Parks and Antwann Jones both had 14 points for Memphis (3-2), which will play Charleston in the fifth-place game Sunday. The Tigers lost 84-64 to Oklahoma State Thursday.

Canisius (1-4) got 18 points from Takal Molson and Isaiah Reese had 14.

Jones had 10 points to help Memphis go up 40-31 at halftime.