Tiger football beats Houston, takes Western Division AAC title

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Tigers football team is the Western Division Champions in the American Athletic Conference after beating Houston 52-31 on Friday.

Memphis finished with 610 total yards and six rushing touchdowns en route to the victory.

Darrell Henderson, who broke the AAC’s single season rushing record, ran for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers move on to take on Central Florida next Saturday in Orlando for the American Conference Championship. Those two teams met last year for the title with the Knights winning a double overtime thriller.