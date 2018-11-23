× Suspect in violent attack, carjacking in church parking lot arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A violent carjacking in a church parking lot left two people injured and a suspect behind bars.

Two 17-year-olds said they were sitting in the 4200 block of Chuck Avenue on November 11 eating lunch when two men approached their car. One of the suspects grabbed a concrete block and threw it at the driver’s side window. The same man then pulled the teen driver from the car, punched him and then kicked him in the head.

The teen said the man then struck him in the head with the concrete rock knocking him out.

As this was happening, the other man went to the passenger side, pulled the girl out of the car by her hair and punched her in the head.

Both suspects then jumped into the vehicle and took off.

Police didn’t say when or how, but they eventually located the vehicle. They were able to recover a fingerprint from inside the car that belonged to Ketevio Lee, police said.

Lee was taken into custody and charged with carjacking, robbery and aggravated assault.

Police said Lee named his accomplice. WREG is still working to identify that suspect.