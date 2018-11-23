Police investigating two separate scenes, including possible shooting, near Uptown MATA station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating what appears to be two separate scenes near the MATA bus terminal in Uptown.

WREG’s Nina Harrelson went to the intersection of A.W. Willis and Second Street early Friday morning after WREG started receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When our crews arrived, they found several police cars and an ambulance on the scene.

There was also a bus surrounded by crime scene tape. Three people on the scene stated a man got into a fight with the driver of that bus. The man then got off and was shot in the leg.

It’s unclear who fired the shots.

Authorities were also seen investigating what appears to be another scene across the street at the MATA bus terminal. Police have not said what they are investigating at that location.