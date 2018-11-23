× Police: 19-year-old charged in attack on mother, children at Whitehaven High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young man was arrested on Thanksgiving Day after he allegedly took part in a violent attack on a mother and her children at Whitehaven High School.

The mother told police she went up to the school in early November after her daughter told her three females had assaulted her. The woman, her daughter and a son were walking around campus trying to find an officer when she said an unknown man approached her.

The conversation quickly became heated and that’s when the man lunged at her teenage daughter. The man picked her up by the throat and slammed her to the ground, she told police.

The mother said she and her son quickly went to her daughter’s aid but were also attacked by the man and two other unknown males. She told police the three suspects hit and kicked them several times.

Police were eventually able to identify one of the suspects as 19-year-old Oquatis Harris. He was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with three counts of assault. He has since been released on a $100 bond.