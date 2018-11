× One killed in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Hickory Hill on Friday night.

Police responded at 6:05 to a shooting in the 4400 block of Ashridge Cove. A male victim at the scene was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating it as a homicide, but don’t have anyone in custody. They ask the public to cal 528-CASH with any tips.

35.026744 -89.870353