How to avoid scams while searching for those bargains

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As you search for that bargain this holiday shopping season, be on your guard. You may not realize what you’re coming across is just an attempt to steal your cash.

The first way to avoid a scam is to use your credit card, not your debit card. Credit cards are more secure, not directly linked to your bank and often offer additional protection on your purchases.

You could also use a mobile wallet for your in-store purchases. Apps like Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay use technology that encrypts your card information so it’s safer.

Be careful when clicking through emails that look like they’re from retailers. You may see what looks like an exciting deal, but it could just be a phishing attempt to steal your personal information and money.

Consider using a password manager. These allow you to generate long, random passwords unique to every site you have an account with. This helps to avoid recycling passwords which experts say is a disaster waiting to happen.

Finally, watch out for fake coupons. These circulate on social media and on websites all the time and if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.